The Clearfield Borough Council discussed meeting pay for council members.
Council member Barbara Shaffner of council’s finance committee asked if council should consider changing how it pays members of council.
After former council member Jim Leitzinger criticized several council members for being absent from meetings, Shaffner asked if it would be better to pay council members $50 per meeting instead of the flat $75 per month council members receive now.
Usually council has two meetings each month –one committee meeting and one regular council meeting a month. Shaffner said although council members who attend both monthly meetings would get a pay increase, some council members will miss meetings so it might not increase costs to the borough.
Shaffner said this is how many municipalities handle pay for elected officials.
Because all council seats are up for election this year, if council wants to change pay for council members it could take effect next year if the change is approved before the end of this year.
Council members cannot vote to increase their own pay during their current term in office, Shaffner said.
However, Council member Steve Livergood said he has some concerns about this proposal. Livergood said many council members spend a lot of time outside of meetings working on borough council business and he doesn’t want to punish those members and cut their pay just because something came up with their family and they couldn’t attend a meeting.
On the suggestion of Livergood, the finance committee decided to table a vote on changing council member’s pay until they can discuss it again at next week’s full council meeting.
In other business, during the public comment portion of the meeting Tony Yankevich said he believes residents should be charged per connection to the sanitary sewer system instead of the current method of charging customers $8 per 1,000 gallons of water usage. He said the surcharge method hurts families with children who use more water.
Yankevich also asked how much revenue is generated by the sewer surcharge in comparison to how much the borough’s loan payments are for upgrading the sanitary sewer system.
Borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said in September of 2022, the borough turned over all of its sewer lines, the debt the borough incurred to upgrade the sewers and all the revenue it receives from the surcharge to the Clearfield Municipal Authority. When the transfer occurred, Bell said there was a small surplus in the sewer account and those funds were also turned over to the CMA.
Shaffner said there was more than just debt payments that were paid with the surcharge revenue, such as maintenance on the sanitary sewer system.
Yankevich asked if the borough’s ordinance enacting the sewer surcharge is still in effect after the transfer of the system to the CMA, Bell said he would have to look at the agreement the borough has with the CMA. Bell also said he would also try to get Yankevich the total amount of debt the borough had for upgrading the sanitary sewer system.