The Clearfield Borough Council approved equipment lease agreements with the Clearfield Regional Police Department at its meeting Thursday night.
Earlier this month the borough and Lawrence Township merged their police departments to form a regional police department.
The borough and the township continue to own the new police department’s vehicles. The plan is for the municipalities to continue to own the vehicles and lease them to the new department, borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said.
However, going forward, new vehicles would be purchased and owned by the regional police department.
Bell said council member Barbara Shaffner drew up lease agreement forms. He looked them over and said it didn’t need any changes.
Bell asked council to approve the form, and the blanks for the vehicle VIN numbers etc. would be completed later.
Council approved the lease agreement form unanimously. Council member Scott Ortasic was absent.
The police officers’ firearms will also be leased to the regional police department, Bell said. The regional police department purchased new firearms for the officers, but they can’t be used until the officers get to the firing range and certified with the new firearms.
Until that occurs, the officers will continue to use the firearms they used with the borough and the township police departments.
The regional police department’s new firearms is a Glock 17, which uses 9 mm ammunition. The borough and the township also used Glocks, but the borough used a .40 caliber firearm and the township used a .45 caliber firearm.
In other business, Street Department foreman Todd Kling said the road crew is short staffed and asked council to hire an additional employee.
Council opened bids for the replacement of the box culvert on Tyler Avenue. The bids ranged from $63,000 to $160,000. Council voted to send the bids to its engineer Stiffler, McGraw & Associates of Holidaysburg for review and to approve its recommendation.
Council voted to:
- Approve the Eagle Scout project submitted by Luke Dixon of Clearfield.
- Schedule the Spring Cleanup as follows, West Side of the river week of March 27, East Side April 3.
- Open an account at CNB named Clearfield Borough Recreation Fund.
- Repair the dump truck at a cost of $3,100.
- Reappoint James Semelsberger to the borough planning commission.