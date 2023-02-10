The Clearfield Borough Council discussed taking over the Park and Shop parking lots at its committee meetings Thursday night.
Terry Malloy of Park and Shop and Jim’s Sports Center said the Park and Shop was formed in the 1960’s by a group of downtown businesses as a way to provide parking downtown to compete with malls.
He said it was never meant to be a for-profit business but was a way to pool money to provide parking downtown.
In 1999 the responsibility of running the company fell to him, and he became an unpaid employee of Park and Shop.
He said he is now looking to give it up and transfer the parking lots to the borough.
“Somebody please fire me,” Malloy said with a laugh.
Park and Shop has two parking lots. One along Temple Avenue, near Zalno’s Jewlers and The Progress office, has 35 parking spaces, and a parking lot along Cherry Street, behind the former Bob’s Army & Navy, has 53 parking spaces. He said there is a handicapped parking spot in each parking lot.
Except for the spaces that are being rented, the parking spaces have meters. Park and Shop receives the revenue from the meters and rent. The borough enforces the meters and receives the revenues from the fines.
Malloy said employees of The Progress rent 11 spaces at the parking lot along Temple Avenue and there are two spaces that are being rented in the Cherry Street parking lot. He said the advantage of renting spaces is they bring in steady income for the company.
He said the parking lots generate roughly $20,000 per year. The expenses range between $16,000 and $20,000 a year, depending on the weather.
He said the biggest expense is snow removal, but other costs include liability insurance, electricity for light poles, accounting services and property taxes. He believes the borough would make money off of the parking lots.
He said many of the shareholders are no longer around, but he said one of the largest remaining shareholders in the company is Dotts Motor Company, which said it is willing to turn over its shares to the borough.
Malloy said Clearfield Borough already owns the controlling share of shares in the company. He said the borough’s Downtown Business District Authority had the controlling shares, but since it is no longer active, the shares went to the borough.
Malloy said one option is to have a judge dissolve the company and turn over the parking lots to the borough.
Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said it should be a simple process to transfer ownership. He said they would have to try to find the remaining owners of the shares to “clean up” the remaining shares still out there so the borough would own all of the shares and have the company dissolved.
“We could get it done,” Bell said. “It shouldn’t be a problem.”
Mayor Mason Strouse told Malloy the borough would contact him about obtaining the parking lots.
Malloy said the only thing he is asking for is an agreement of perhaps 10 or 20 years, stating that the borough would not sell the parking lots. He said the purpose of the company was not to sell property but to provide parking in Downtown Clearfield.