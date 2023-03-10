Clearfield Borough Council discussed having a free large item drop off this spring at its recent committee meetings.
Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart suggested the borough obtain some dumpsters and set a weekend when residents could take large household items, such as couches, furniture and desks, as well as scrap metal items.
Stewart is hoping to make some flyers and door hangers to publicize the event.
She said it would require the borough to pay for the dumpsters, but she said the scrap metal could be sold and offset some of the cost.
The borough’s spring cleanup for curbside pickup for yard waste is the week of March 27 for the west side of the river and the week of April 3 for the east side of the river.
Clearfield County is having its electronics recycling on April 15, and Mayor Mason Strouse is organizing a Community Cleanup on Earth Day on April 22 starting at 9:30 a.m. in Lower Witmer Park.
Council President Stephanie Tarbay suggested the large item pickup doesn’t conflict with these other events.
Council member Barbara Shaffner suggested someone from the road crew be present for the pickup so they could use the bucket truck to compact the items and fit more in the dumpsters.
Strouse said he is going to meet with Stewart and Todd Kling of the street department to come up with some dates for the event.