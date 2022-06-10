Clearfield Borough Council held its committee meetings Thursday night, and the committees recommended approval for the following motions.
Public Safety Committee recommendations,
- Close Leavy Avenue from South Second Street to Power Avenue on July 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the American Legion St. Marys Legion Riders Ride.
- Provide traffic control on Aug. 6 for the Clearfield YMCA Wellness Run.
- Have Kaza repair the exhaust on the fire department’s Squad at a cost of $1,500.
Public Works Committee,
- Have Jail Downey repair the Ram Vac at a cost of $26,648 to be paid from the sewer fund.
Personnel Committee,
- Send an officer to active Shooter Instructor Certification in Monroeville starting on Aug. 29.
- Accept the resignation of Joan Shimmel from the planning commission and advertise the vacancy.
- Increase the pay of Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart by $2,000 per year as she has passed her Building Code Officer test.
- During the public comment period, Sam Davis asked the borough to do more about people not cutting their grass.