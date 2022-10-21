The Clearfield Borough Council approved street closures for the Christmas Parade and Veterans Day celebrations at its meeting Thursday night.
The annual YMCA Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 3 starting at 3 p.m. The route will go from Third Street to Cherry Street to Second Street and finish on Locust Street. Market Street, between Second and Third streets, will also be closed.
The start of the Christmas Parade was changed to 3 p.m. this year to allow participants to go to the Christmas tree lighting celebration at Lower Witmer Park, borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said.
Council also voted to approve closing a portion of Leavy Avenue on Nov. 11 from 10-11 a.m. for the annual American Legion Veterans Day celebration.
Council also reminded residents that the annual Halloween Parade will be held at the Driving Park on Tuesday. Staging starts at 5 p.m., and the parade starts at 6 p.m.
The theme for this year is “Halloween Heroes.”
Residents are also reminded that trick-or-treat night will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Those wanting to participate are asked to turn on their porch lights.
In other business:
- Chief Vincent McGinnis reminded residents that Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-35, of Clearfield/Cambria is holding a free license plate replacement for illegible license plates on Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Clearfield Driving Park near the Mill Road entrance. For more information, call 814-266-2277.
- Chairman Dave Schultz of the Clearfield Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority asked council to increase the authority’s allocation this year to $15,000 to help pay for rising costs at the airport.
- Lisa Koval of the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library gave council an update on the library. She said the library upgraded its technology by acquiring additional computers and laptops for patrons to use at the library and a new Smartboard to improve its programming. She also said the library made several lighting improvements on the exterior of the building. She said 6,122 people used the library this year.
Council voted to:
- Place a loading/unloading zone and a handicapped parking space along East Pine Street in front of the Lutheran Church.
- Approve the snow removal contractors list. The borough uses contractors on an as needed basis to clear snow from borough streets.
- Reject the request to remove the curbing at 507 East Fifth Street.
- Approve the subdivision that would add 640 feet onto 600 Daisy St. from the lot at 614 Daisy St.
- Accept the resignation of Fourth Ward Council member Greg Forcey and advertise for his replacement.
- Reappoint Andy Spencer to the Clearfield Municipal Authority board.
- Appoint Tyler Noel to the borough planning commission.
Council members Brande Plyler and Steve Harmic were absent.