The Clearfield Borough Council approved a resolution to move forward with forming a regional police force with Lawrence Township.
The resolution also appointed council members Steve Livergood and Stephanie Tarbay to the regional police commission to commence with the creation of the new department.
Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township’s police departments are both having difficulty finding police officers and are looking at possibly forming a regional police department to alleviate the issue.
The township supervisors passed a similar resolution at their meeting on Tuesday and appointed supervisors Randy Powell and Jeremy Ruffner to the regional police commission.
However, there was discussion Thursday night on whether or not the resolution commits the borough to regionalization.
Powell said the resolution doesn’t commit the borough to regionalization and it could still back out. He said the resolution is needed for the state to continue to assist the municipalities in exploring regionalization.
Borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said although the borough council would still have to pass additional resolutions, ordinances and the final regionalization agreement with the township before the police departments are merged, the way the current motion is worded, it does commit the borough to regionalization.
He said the borough could still back out of regionalization before it is finalized, but it could be more difficult, especially if the state or the township objects to it.
But Bell said the wording of the resolution was written by the state, and it is unlikely the state would accept a change in the wording.
Councilman Brian Lytle said he supports regionalizing the police department. He said they wouldn’t be having these issues if the borough and the township had merged several years ago. But Lytle has concerns about committing to regionalizing the police department before seeing all the details.
In a prepared statement, Mayor Mason Strouse said he was in favor of regionalization. He said the issue with finding police officers has been going on for years.
“If we don’t act on something soon, we will have even greater problems,” Strouse said
He said there are some costs associated with regionalization. He said the state conducted a study that concluded the borough would see an increase in its costs by about $144,000 in the first year, but other municipalities have seen a 25 percent decrease in costs after the first year.
To cover the costs of the first year, the state has “practically guaranteed” they would get $200,000 in grants. Plus Strouse said once the financial studies are done, they might be able to lower that initial cost.
Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said the borough could consider lowering police coverage to 16-hours a day like Bellefonte or sharing shifts with Lawrence Township as possible solutions to the manpower issue.
Strouse said he is opposed to dropping the 24-hours a day police service or sharing shifts with Lawrence Township.
Tarbay also said she is opposed to dropping the police coverage to 16-hours a day.
Bell said if council wishes, it could approve the resolution as submitted by the state. He would get additional clarification from the state officials in the next few days.
Council approved the motion on a 7-1 vote with Lytle casting the dissenting vote.
When asked by The Progress, Bell said the borough could make approval of the final agreement on regionalization contingent on the borough receiving grant funds to cover the first year costs.
Bell said several council members asked him what would happen with the regional police department if the borough and the township decided to merge, and he said they could include language in the agreement that would dissolve it as a regional police department and designate it as the police department for the combined municipality.