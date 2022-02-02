Clearfield Borough Council on Tuesday approved a new labor contract with its police officers at a special meeting.
Council voted to approve the three-year contract with the Teamster’s Union, which represents the police officers. The contract calls for a $1,600 raise — equivalent to 73 cents per hour — for all of the full-time police officers in the first year and a three percent increase in years two and three, according to borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott.
The police department has seven full-time police officers, according to Stott.
Council also voted to hire Andrea Stewart of Curwensville as code enforcement officer pending completion of background checks.
She is replacing Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack who is retiring in March and will be training under Mack until his retirement, Stewart said.
Stewart will be paid $16.35 per hour, Stott said.