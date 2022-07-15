Clearfield Borough Council is moving forward with its plans to purchase and demolish property at 500 Turnpike Ave. to repair a crumbling storm culvert.
The decision was made at its committee meeting Thursday evening.
The Planning and Community Development Committee voted to recommend sending a letter to the owner, proposing to purchase the property.
Quilter’s Stash Plus is currently located in the building.
According to Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III, whenever the building was constructed, its foundation was placed on top of the culvert — and now the culvert is crumbling and is in need of repair.
The borough’s engineer, Todd Banks of Stiffler, McGraw & Associates of Hollidaysburg, looked at the situation and determined it would be less expensive to purchase the building, demolish it and repair the culvert than to try to repair the building’s foundation and culvert.
When asked how much the borough has offered to pay for the building, Bell wouldn’t give an exact price, but said the borough had the building appraised and offered the owner the market price.
The borough is planning on using its Community Development Block grant funds, but these are time sensitive because $88,000 in CDBG funds have to be used by October and $92,000 by May 2023.
Bell said the lot is probably too small for another building to be placed on it.