The Clearfield Borough Council voted to set trick-or-treat night on Oct. 31, Halloween from 5-7 p.m. at its meeting Thursday night.
Usually the borough and Lawrence Township have trick-or-treat night that date from 6 to 8 p.m., but the borough council decided to move it up an hour this year after Gail Ralston, of Clearfield, attended several recent borough council meetings and asked that it be held during daylight hours for safety reasons.
Lawrence Township is also planning to have trick-or-treat night from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween night, according to borough administration manager Leslie Stott.
Participating residents are asked to turn on their exterior lights.
In other business, council voted to:
- Purchase a 2013 Caterpillar backhoe from Cleveland Brothers of Clearfield for $28,270.
- Advertise for bids for street materials and snow removal.