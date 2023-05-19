Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday voted to move forward with purchasing a used fire truck at its meeting Thursday night.
The fire truck is a 2015 Pearce with a 105 foot straight ladder and a pumper. The fire truck is currently being used by a fire department in the Chicago area and the borough wouldn’t get it for another year or so when the Chicago company’s new fire truck is delivered.
The Pearce would replace two trucks in the fire department — the aerial ladder truck and a Spartan fire engine, which would be sold to pay for the Pearce, which will cost about $750,000, Deputy Chief Michael Yankevich said.
The price of the fire truck is still under negotiation and it comes with a one year, $15,000 warranty — but that too is under negotiation. Yankevich said they are asking for a two-year, $25,000 warranty.
Yankevich said he and several members of the fire department have been to Illinois to see and ride in the truck.
To pay for the truck, the fire department has approximately $140,000 in its capital account and estimates the fire department would receive about $350,000 for selling the aerial truck and the fire engine, and they could finance the rest.
The down payment on the truck is 25 percent — or $187,000. If the truck is damaged prior to delivery, the contract would be canceled, Yankevich said.
The Pearce is also higher than any of its current fire trucks and a fire station door will have to be enlarged and replaced for it to fit. But Chief Andrew Smith said most of the newer fire trucks are taller and the station’s garage doors are now obsolete.
Council approved moving forward with the purchase, conditional on approval of the contract by Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III of Cleafield, who was absent. Council also voted to advertise the sale of the Spartan fire engine.
Councilman Steve Livergood also suggested the fire department look for grant funds to help pay for the fire truck or the replacement garage door.