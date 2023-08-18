In response to homeless individuals sleeping in its parks, Clearfield Borough Council implemented additional park rules at its meeting on Thursday.
At the meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart said the borough is having issues with the homeless sleeping in its parks, especially Lower Witmer Park.
She said borough parks are closed from 9:30 p.m. until dawn, but what some people are doing is leaving at 9:30 p.m., leaving their possessions behind, and coming back to the park in the morning and sleeping on the picnic tables or setting up shelters.
Stewart recommended adding the following park rules: No person shall create a camp at any time within any of the borough’s parks. No personal property can be stored on park grounds without prior authorization from borough employees. Using picnic tables for non-approved use is prohibited. If any structures are reserved for a private activity, no other person shall be allowed to use the facility at any time during the allotted time for the private activity.
A camp is defined as any material used to create a shelter.
Council approved Stewart’s recommendations unanimously.
Borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said the police department will ask offenders to stop and will refer them to local social service agencies and organizations for assistance. For example, if police find someone sleeping on a picnic table, they will wake them up and refer them to social services.
If items are left behind in the park overnight, they will be removed. Bell said if someone continually offends, they could be cited.
When asked if sleeping in the parks is prohibited, Bell said sleeping is not prohibited. For example, if someone dozes off while sitting in the park, it would not be prohibited.
When asked if someone is allowed to set up a sleeping bag or blankets and sleep on the ground underneath a pavilion or the gazebo for several hours, Bell said that could be interpreted as setting up a camp and be prohibited.
In other business, council voted unanimously to extend the management agreement of the Clearfield Driving Park to the Clearfield County Fair and Park Board for 25 years. Bell said there is a slight change in the agreement this time around.
In the past the fair board paid for the liability insurance on the land, but since the borough owns the land, Bell said it makes sense that the borough insures the land and the fair board will reimburse the borough for the cost under the agreement. Because the borough owns the land it can insure the land at one-fourth of the cost than the fair board insured it.
Councilman Steve Harmic was absent.