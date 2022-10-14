Clearfield Borough decided not to hire crossing guards as the problem with motorists illegally driving past school buses appears to have subsided.
Last month, Chief Vincent McGinnis reported the borough was having issues with motorists illegally driving by school buses at bus stops, despite having their flashing lights activated. Council was considering hiring crossing guards to stop the safety issue.
However, at Thursday’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council, Assistant Chief Nathan Curry of the Clearfield Borough Police Department said the problem has subsided.
“We have seen a substantial decrease in the amount of violations,” Curry said.
He he said over the past two weeks, he doesn’t believe there has been a single report of a violation.
Curry thanked the local media for informing the public of the problem.
Because of the improvement, Curry recommended council hold off on hiring crossing guards for now. He said the police department continues to monitor the problem said council could revisit hiring crossing guards if it becomes a problem again.
In other business:
- Council member Greg Forcey, who represents 4th Ward, has submitted his resignation. Forcey has served on council since the beginning of the year. Forcey said he is resigning because he is moving to the Shiloh area.
- Council reminded residents that Trick-or-Treat night is on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and residents who want to participate are asked to turn on their porch lights.