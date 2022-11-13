Clearfield Borough Council voted to approve the charter agreement with Lawrence Township to combine their police departments and form a regional police department at a recent special meeting.
The agreement calls for the new department to start on Jan. 1, 2023 and its police station would be located at the Lawrence Township building along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway. The Jan. 1 start date was in doubt as of late last month — but borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said it is now believed the new department can start at the start of the new year.
As for the cost of the new department, the agreement calls for the township to pay 55 percent of the cost of the new department, with the borough paying 45 percent.
The agreement calls for this formula to be recalculated every three years, but does not provide a specific formula and only states the formula would be based on population and call volume. It also does not state whether the formula would be based on an average of the three years or just on the third year’s numbers. Borough Solicitor F. Cortez Bell III said that the specific formula probably should be included in the charter agreement, and he would look into having it added in the next couple of months. Both municipalities would have to agree to any changes in the charter agreement, Bell said.
The agreement also calls for there to be a Regional Police Commission, which would be responsible for the operation and management of the police department.
The commission would initially consist of two representatives from each municipality worth one additional member from the public, which is how the current regional police commission, which was created to work towards the creation of the regional police department, is currently constituted.
If additional municipalities join the regional police department, the new municipality would have the same representation as Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township, according to the agreement.
The regional police commission is required to submit its budget to the Clearfield Borough Council and the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors by no later than Oct. 1 and each municipality would have to approve the agreement. If the participating municipalities do not approve the budget by the commission’s December meeting, the prior year’s budget shall be operative until the new budget is approved. However, Bell said if the two municipalities are at an impasse on the budget, the regional police commission could request the Court of Common Pleas to resolve the dispute to prevent the Regional Police Department from running out of money.
Because of the cost of starting the regional police department, the participating municipalities agree not to withdraw or dissolve the department prior to Dec. 31, 2030.