Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday evening discussed forming a committee to target the removal of blighted properties for demolition.
Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart said the county could soon be funding the removal of blighted properties through a demolition fund with money from fees collected through the filing of deeds to help fund removing blighted properties.
Stewart asked council how they want to determine which structures should be taken down, and recommended council form a committee to decide which properties to target.
Vice President Steve Livergood agreed and said a committee of council members would be the best route.
Stewart said they should try to equally distribute its efforts to all four wards, adding she would look into the matter further.
In other business, Chief Vincent McGinnis of the Clearfield Regional Police Department reminded residents that the borough, Lawrence Township and the county have all enacted burn bans, and violators will be prosecuted.
Stewart noted that violating the burn ban is a criminal offense and not a code or zoning violation.
Open burning is defined as the burning of garbage, leaves, brush, grass, litter, paper and vegetable matter related to land clearing.
The burn ban does not affect the use of propane, gas or charcoal barbecues or stoves. Campfires confined to fire rings in licensed campgrounds are also allowed.