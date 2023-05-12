Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday evening discussed seeking grant funds for Chester Street improvements.
Street Foreman Todd Kling reported it is estimated it would cost about $660,000 to repave the street, install new curbing, and drainage from the cul-de-sac to Spruce Street. They also are hoping to place pedestrian and bicycle paths on both sides, which would connect to the Rails-to-Trails, Kling said.
Kling said they are hoping to receive a Multi-Modal grant from the state Department of Transportation to fund the project.
However, Kling said his expertise is not in grant writing and suggested the borough obtain a grant writer.
Vice-President Steve Livergood agreed and said council would look into getting a grant writer to apply for this project.
Kling also reported that the borough’s parks are being used heavily this year and there has been very little vandalism so far.
He added that many people are using parks for special events such as weddings and family gatherings, and asked those using the parks to not litter and clean up after themselves, especially over the weekends after the borough finishes its work week on Friday afternoon.
“I would be really embarrassed if someone is having a wedding and the park is a mess,” Kling said.
So far this year, Kling said it hasn’t been “too bad,” but said if this does become a problem, perhaps the borough should have someone look over the parks over the weekends.
In other business, during the public comment portion of the meeting, Cammeron Ogden, public relations chairwoman of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County, reminded residents to celebrate cancer survivors and raise awareness to the cause by participating in Paint the Town Purple from May 20 to June 3.
Downtown businesses, organizations and churches are invited to support the initiate by decorating their locations in purple, Ogden said.
The Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Revived & Company. The event will also raise money for cancer research and patient support services and raising awareness for cancer prevention, early detection and treatment.
“Out mission is to end cancer as we know it,” Ogden said. “However we cannot do it alone.”