The Clearfield Borough Personnel Committee voted to recommend Ann Jane Ross to fill the open Second Ward seat on the borough council at Thursday night’s committee meetings.
The seat will be vacant because Second Ward Councilman Mason Strouse was elected Mayor.
Ross will take her position on Jan. 3, 2022.
In other business:
- Chief Todd Kling of the fire department reminded the public that the fire department will be holding its annual Santa Tours on Dec. 18 starting at 5 p.m. For the Santa Tours, the fire departments of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township will be driving Santa Claus around town to deliver bags of gifts to local children.
- The Personnel Committee recommended appointing Edward Bartel to the Clearfield Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority and Rick Coudriet to the planning commission. It also recommended giving Chief Vincent McGinnis the authorization to hire part-time police officers.
- The Public Works Committee voted to recommend appointing Stiffler, McGraw & Associates of Hollidaysburg as engineers and to advertise for fuel bids.
- The Planning and Community Development Committee voted to recommend advertising the reorganizational meeting for Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at the borough administration building.