Clearfield Borough Council voted to advertise for bids for a new backhoe at a recent special meeting.
The borough is looking to replace its 2003 backhoe that will soon need some expensive maintenance upgrades, and it doesn’t have the hydraulics needed to run needed attatchments, borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott.
She said the borough has found an a replacement for it at Cleveland Brothers in Clearfield. It is a 2013 Caterpillar backhoe.
The backhoe has a low amount of hours of usage, and Cleveland Brothers has been its only owner and it used the backhoe as a rental, Street Foreman Todd Kling said.
The total cost of the backhoe is $49,000 and Cleveland Brothers is willing to give the borough $21,000 as a trade-in for its 2003 backhoe for a difference of $28,000, which would be paid for using Liquid Fuels Funds, Stott said.
Kling said he and two other members of the road crew went to Cleveland Brothers and looked at the backhoe.
“I think it’s in really good shape,” Kling said.
And since Cleveland Brothers is the only owner of the machine, it has its complete service history, Kling said.
It also has air conditioning, which would allow the cab to be closed. The borough’s current backhoe does not have air conditioning so the cab has to be left open allowing more dirt and dust to get inside, shortening the lifespan of parts and equipment.
“This machine is a lot better than the one we have,” Kling said.
Kling said the borough’s current digging bucket can be removed from the old backhoe and installed on the new one, saving the borough some money because it won’t have to buy a new one.
Kling said the borough purchased the bucket about 12 years ago and it still works well, and Cleveland Brothers is willing to take the old backhoe on a trade without the digging bucket
But because the machine costs more than $21,300, the borough is required by law to put the purchase out for bid.
In other business, the borough authorized spend $1,500 to buy a new laptop from Best Buy for use by the administration office.