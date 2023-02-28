Clearfield Area School Board on Monday approved the new Program of Studies after a lengthy and highly contentious debate.
The board was divided on several topics, including whether the district should have chemistry and pre-AP English as weighted courses, which are available to be taken by 10th graders.
Board member Gail Ralston vehemently argued against allowing 10th graders to take weighted classes.
“We don’t need to have our freshmen and sophomores taking weighted grades and starting that trail at that point in their life,” Ralston said. “I don’t see a need for that.”
Currently, only juniors and seniors take weighted classes, Ralston said.
Ralston said several years ago, the school board made the decision to not have freshmen and sophomores take weighted classes to keep them from the stress of being in the “game of weighted classes.”
School Board member Mary Anne Jackson also questioned the wisdom of allowing sophomores to take weighted classes.
Director of Curriculum Dave Domico defended the move, saying the chemistry and AP English classes are rigorous courses that require a lot of work and are similar to other classes that are weighted that juniors take.
He said usually students take these classes as juniors, but there are some sophomores who have the ability to complete the course.
Domico said there are less difficult classes available for students to take. So by not weighting these two classes, students are discouraged from taking them because they risk getting the lower grade, which would hurt their class ranking and reducing the amount of scholarship money they receive.
Thousands of dollars in scholarships are awarded annually to graduating seniors based on their class rank.
The financial aspect has students chasing higher grade point averages to improve their class rank and are avoiding taking these challenging classes, Domico said.
Ralston said she believes the school district already does a good job preparing students for college without having weighted classes for sophomores. The district helps students pay for college by having dual enrollment classes.
Dual enrollment classes allow students to earn college credit for certain classes they take in high school.
Board member Philip Carr argued in favor of the weighted classes, and said he disagreed with Ralston’s argument that by not weighting the classes, it reduces the stress of competition for grade point averages.
He said students are competing with each other for class rank on day one of the 9th grade. And he said colleges look at student grades starting in the 9th grade. Plus it’s not just about getting into college, it is also about getting into the programs they want in college, and getting a lower grade because they took a challenging course could limit their options, Carr said.
Carr said he is in favor of having the weighted classes as long as they are more in-depth courses and it is his understanding that they are.
School board member Susan Mikesell said by not weighting these classes, some students would be less prepared for college, especially if they are studying in these fields.
Mikesell said by taking a weighted science class in high school, a student might not have to take the lower level class in college, because they took it in high school.
Superintendent Terry Struble said the school district only has weighted classes in the most challenging core curriculum classes. For example, a student has the choice of taking pre-AP English or English 2.
But the pre-AP English class is far more challenging than the English 2, so students are not taking the more difficult class to avoid having to do more work, plus the possibility it would hurt their GPA.
With the sciences, students can avoid taking the challenging chemistry course if they wish.
“It’s a challenging course, it’s a tough course, and why am I going to go through that when I can get another class that I can get an A in,” Struble said. “Because without any weight, there is no sense in taking any of the more challenging courses,” he added.
When they “weight” a class, Struble said for example, the district would add 10 percent to their grade to better reflect their knowledge of the subject matter when compared to students who did not take the more challenging class.
Another point of controversy was the academic standards for participating in extra curricular activities. Carr said he would vote for the Program of Studies as long as a committee was formed to look at the controversial topics further.
The board voted to approve the program of studies as presented by the administration on a 5-4 vote, with Carr, Clarke, Rothrock, Mikesell, Wood, voting in favor. Ralston, Tim Morgan, Jackson and Jennifer Evans opposed.
The board originally voted against the Program of Studies on a 6-3 vote, but after President Greg Clarke appointed a committee to look at some of the issues the board is divided on, Clarke and Carr switched from voting no to yes. Clarke appointed Shawna Rothrock, Ralston, Carr, and himself to the committee.