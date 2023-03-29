Several longtime employees of the Clearfield Area School District are retiring, including Director of Bands Raymond Mandell.
The school board earlier this week approved the retirements of Mandell, secondary social studies teacher Donald Billotte, elementary Librarian Deborah Clark and secondary science teacher Linda Windgate and elementary teacher Sandra Myers. These retirements are effective at the end of the school year.
Struble said Mandell is retiring after 36 years of service.
Struble said people often don’t realize how much work goes into being the band director. He said Mandell has spent a lot of time away from his own family to take students on music-related trips, often overnight.
He added that Mandell spent many a Friday night at cold and rainy football games.
“Congratulations to Mr. Mandell,” Struble said.
Struble said Billotte has been an excellent teacher with 33 years of experience, and said he has heard from his own daughters that Billotte is a teacher who is able to contact with students and keep them engaged in the lessons.
“We thank him for his service,” Struble said.
Struble said as elementary librarian Clark was instrumental in the consolidation of the elementary libraries and the middle school library into a single library when the elementary schools were merged in 2015.
Struble said Wingate has 30 years of experience as a 7th and 8th grade science teacher. He said Wingate loves teaching science to these age group.
And Struble said Wingate was always one help out whenever she could, whether it was working on the yearbook to ticket sales at athletic events.
“She was always willing to step up and help out,” Struble said
Myers is a 5th and 6th grade teacher and she is retiring with 36 years of experience at Clearfield.
The school board also approved a number of retirements at previous meetings and in total, these employees have 188 years of experience, Struble said.