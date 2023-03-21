One person suffered serious injuries from fire at a home in Clearfield yesterday morning and was flown by medical helicopter to a burn center in Pittsburgh for treatment.
According to Chief Andrew Smith of the Clearfield Borough Fire Department, emergency responders were called to the scene on the 400-block of W. Front Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a working structure fire.
A sheriff deputy was in the area and had called in the fire. The resident was home, but in the process of escaping suffered significant injuries.
He was transported from the scene by Clearfield EMS and later flown by medical helicopter to Pittsburgh for treatment.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the structure was filled with smoke and flames were coming out of a second floor fire escape doorway — but firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control, Smith said.
That block of West Front Street was closed for approximately two hours while fire crews were on scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is believed to have started in the kitchen, but that too is under investigation, according to Smith. Damages are estimated to be in excess of $60,000 and the home is uninhabitable, Smith said.
Responding to the scene were volunteer firefighters from Clearfield Borough Fire Department, Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1, Hyde Fire Company, Rescue Hose and Ladder of Curwensville. Morris Township Fire Company transferred an aerial truck to the Clearfield Borough fire station for standby, Smith said.
Smith declined to identify the fire victim, but The Ritz Theater of Clearfield posted on its Facebook page that the victim was “our own Fred Brown,” and said he suffered significant burn injuries.
“Please keep Fred in your thoughts and prayers,” the post states.