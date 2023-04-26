The Clearfield Area School District was named 2023 Best Communities for Music Education, Clearfield Area High School Principal Heather Prestash announced at Monday night’s meeting of the Clearfield Area School Board.
The award is from the National Association of Music Manufacturers Foundation.
“We would like to thank everyone involved in our music education program for their time and dedication to our students, Prestash said.
Superintendent Terry Struble said the school district was one of 830 school districts in the nation to be recognized.
“Special recognition definitely to our music teachers for their work,” Struble said.
According to the press release, to qualify for the Best Communities designation, the Clearfield Area School District answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. The responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
According to the press release, research demonstrates that music education provides educational, cognitive and social skill benefits for children. After two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school but also to attend college as well.
In addition, everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training. And listening skills are closely tied to the ability to perceive speech in a noisy background, pay attention, and keep sounds in memory.
Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound and young adults and even older adults who have not played an instrument for up to 50 years show enhanced neural processing compared to their peers. Not to mention, social benefits include conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and how to give and receive constructive criticism, the press release states.