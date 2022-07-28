Clearfield Area School District still has some open positions to fill before the start of the new school year.
Superintendent Terry Struble said the school district still has open positions for a custodian, cafeteria workers, several classroom assistants and personal care assistants, two or three positions in the special education department, an English teacher, a math teacher and a guidance counselor.
“Staffing continues to be an ongoing challenge for every school district, so we are not unique in this situation,” Struble said.
Struble said he is optimistic that they will be able to fill all the positions before school begins.
“Hopefully before the August board meeting we will have names for all of those positions,” Struble said.
The school district’s first day of school is Aug. 24.
In other business, the board approved the following personnel changes.
- New hires, transfers and volunteer positions, Megan McKillop, secondary physics teacher; Barbie Bender, Jr./Sr. high school bus ramp supervisor; Kara Thorp, junior varsity girls volleyball coach; Curtis Campman, 8th grade boys basketball coach; David Ryan, elementary boys basketball coach; collapse part-time elementary classroom assistant position; Justin Hazelton, elementary assistant principal at a salary of $90,000 per year; Michelle Rowles, junior high head girls volleyball coach; Merle Hansberry, head baseball coach; Kellie Swales, 8th grade girls basketball coach; Maureen Winters-Mills, 9th grade girls basketball coach; Barbara Descavish-Bloom, secondary autistic support special education teacher at Jr./Sr. high school; Page Reefer, substitute bus ramp supervisor at jr./Sr/ high school.
- Resignations/terminations, Danielle Botzman, resignation as secondary mathematics teacher, Kara Thorp, resignation as junior high head girls volleyball coach, Michele Stubenbort, resignation as secondary physics teacher; Rylee Biancuzzo, resignation as full-time elementary PCA; Michelle Rowles, junior high assistant girls volleyball coach.
- The school board approved the following capital purchases, wireless PA system and microphone for $1,909, Yamaha piccolo $1,491, music stands and storage cart $1,1772, Port-A-Field 60 Yards, (portable football yard lines) $754.
The board approved the following capital projects, pending completion of the bidding process and do not exceed budgeted amounts.
- Minor paving repairs at both schools and paving to support the second ticket gate at the stadium.
- Install a walk path around the field house to the field house parking lot.
- Purchase a shed to match the band concession stand to be a ticket booth, adjust the current fencing and add a 10-foot wide gate system to support a second ticket window entrance to the stadium.
All board members were in attendance. Board members Larry Putt and Philip Carr participated via telephone.