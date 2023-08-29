HYDE — The merger of two of Progressland’s successful Future Farmers of America programs looks to be nearing completion.
At Moshannon Valley School District’s recent board meeting, it has been discussed that the district has been on the hunt for a new vocational agriculture instructor for several months. Unable to find one, the district proposed joining a co-operational vocational agricultural program with Clearfield Area School District and their agriculture vocational instructor, Jackie Carr.
On Monday, Clearfield Area School District’s school board looked favorably on the proposal.
Clearfield Superintendent Terry Struble said there will be 10 students from Mo Valley participating in the merger, with Carr taking on an additional workload.
“To take on these extra students, as well as her own, Mrs. Carr is really going above and her beyond with her job right now and we couldn’t be more proud,” Struble said. “Every student, not just students here at Clearfield, deserves to participate in these activities and we’re more than happy to help out our neighboring district.”
Carr would be helping instruct and monitor Mo Valley students with their agriculture courses and projects. She would offer them guidance throughout the school year as well as help them through the summer as well.
With this partnership, Mo Valley students, as well as the Clearfield students, will both be able to continue on with their FFA activities.