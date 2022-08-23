Administration of the Clearfield Area School District said at its recent school board meeting that they are ready for the start of the new school year.
The first day of school is today, and Director of Facilities Scott Fenton said all schools are prepped and ready for the school year. He said there are a few new desks that have to be placed in classrooms.
He said the custodial staff performed exceptionally well this summer especially since they had 363 days missed due to illness and vacations — and yet they still completed all of their work.
“They really stepped up,” Fenton said.
Fenton said he lost a few nights of sleep getting the elementary school completed in time. He said there was a lot of work that had to be done at the last minute, but everything went well and they were able to complete it in time.
He said they still have some grass seeding left to do, but they have to wait until the weather dries up a bit before it can be completed.
Food Service Director Jeff Kavelak said the summer food program was completed on Friday and the district has been taking large shipments of food in the last week in preparation for the school year.
He said they still have some produce coming in on Tuesday and they will be ready for Wednesday.
Kavelak said all of the equipment is in working order and the technology department has made sure all of their computers are working properly.
“The place looks fantastic,” Kavelak said.
He said the cafeteria is still short on workers but said they are fortunate to have some long time substitutes who will be filling in until they find permanent replacements.
Director of Special Education Mark Bender said they are still in need of para-educators such as classroom assistants and classroom aides.
“We are in need of para educators and people interested in supporting students in that one-on-one direct relationship,” Bender said.
He said although it is a challenging job, when they achieve success the rewards are equally as large.
Applications for employment are available at the district office or at its website at www.clearfield.org.