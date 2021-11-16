Clearfield Area School District ended the 2020-21 school year with a $1.3 million deficit, Business Administrator Sam Money said at Monday’s school board meeting.
According to Maney, the district ended the year with a $1,324,263 deficit, which is significantly lower than the $3,795,511 deficit the district had budgeted for.
He said the district’s deficit was lower than expected because increased revenue from local taxes, increased subsidies state and federal governments and lower than expected expenses.
He said local taxes were $1,032,804 higher than expected, state revenues were $125,983 higher than expected and federal revenue was $290,058 higher than expected.
This gave the district $1,430,497 more revenue than it had budgeted, Maney said.
Many of the district’s expenses were also lower. Salary expenses were $251,903 lower than budgeted because the district due to retirements and the district not filling some positions.
The pandemic also lowered some of the district’s costs because the district went to an A/B schedule where half the students would come to school every other day.
Professional services costs for such costs for as substitute teachers, Intermediate Unit services, educational agency costs etc. was $247,672 lower than what was budgeted.
Transportation costs were $297,324 lower than budgeted, and water and sewer costs were $19,537 lower than budgeted because only half of the students were in school at any one time, Maney said.
However, the district did see a significant increase in the cost of cyber school. He said the cost of cyber/charter schools was $1,297,508 higher than budgeted.
“The major cause of the 2020-21 deficit was the district’s increase in cyber-charter costs,” Maney said.
The district’s enrollment at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center cost the district $153,170 higher than expected, Maney said.
Maney said he has submitted the district’s cyber school costs to the state and federal governments to be reimbursed under COVID-19 relief funds, arguing it is a COVID-19 related expense — but he doesn’t know if this will be successful.
The district’s cafeteria also had a significant decrease in revenue due to the pandemic.
The district gives all students a free breakfast and lunch daily and the federal government reimburses the district based on the number of meals it serves. Maney said although the federal government reimbursed the district under the Summer Food Service program, which has a higher reimbursement rate than the regular school lunch program, it wasn’t enough to offset the decline in revenues.
He said the revenue from federal meal subsidies was $331,609, less than what was budgeted. State subsidies were down $52,809 and income from student meals were down $62,809.
Cafeteria expenditures declined and were $308,836 lower than budgeted, with most of it coming from lower food purchases which were $295,542 lower than expected.
Maney said the district did not cut cafeteria personnel during the pandemic and its salary expenses were $536,570, which was $8,144 higher than what was budgeted.
The decline in expenditures were not enough to offset the loss in revenue. He said the district transferred $180,000 from the general fund to the cafeteria and even with the transfer the the cafeteria’s revenue was down $273,777, Maney said.
Maney said even with the $180,000 transfer, the cafeteria lost $37,348, leaving it with a fund balance of $149,144 and if it weren’t for the transfer the cafeteria would have a negative fund balance.
At the end of the fiscal year (June 30), the school district had a fund balance of $13,638,643. The district has assigned $796,529 of the fund balance to cover future increases in retirement costs, $1,909,962 to cover future expenses for cyber and charter schools and $862,191 for future increases in health insurance. The district has also assigned $411,434 of the fund balance to cover any tax appeals leaving the district an unassigned fund balance of $6,736,120.