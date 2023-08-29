HYDE — Over the years, Clearfield Area School District has put together one of the most successful boys wrestling program in Pennsylvania, with 41 individual boys wrestling state championships being won since its introduction to the school.
Now, with the popularity of girl’s wrestling on the rise, Clearfield Area School District’s school board on Monday approved establishing a girls junior high and senior high wrestling team.
“We’ve done something great here tonight,” said Board President Greg Clarke. “We hope to see all of the young women in this new program succeed greatly.”
At the last board meeting, it was discussed that there were about 10 girls interested in competing in the newly formed program already.
The addition of the sport has already been finalized with Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and the final step was for the board to approve the program. The motion to establish the program was passed unanimously.
Within the state of Pennsylvania, there are now over 100 schools with girl’s wrestling programs.
From this point, the girl’s wrestling team will be recognized as an official winter sport and will be carried on as such through the season. There will be dual meets and several tournament opportunities for the girls throughout the season, followed up with a district and state tournament.
Morgan Turner, a former student athlete with the Bison and current substitute teacher, alongside Tim Taylor, a former Bison wrestler and three-time PIAA place winner with Clearfield, will serve as the volunteer coaches, with current boys head coach Jeff Aveni overseeing the girls program.