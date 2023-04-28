Clearfield Area School District’s board of directors approved the following motions at its recent meeting:
- New hires — transfers, Melissa Helsel, head girls basketball coach; Andrea Hertlein, head cheerleading coach; Jeffrey Avenie, head wrestling coach, Samantha Lippert, elementary volleyball coach; Shawna Rishel, part-time elementary classroom assistant; Michele Thomas and Kristina Conklin , band volunteers; Brandi Matsko-Bumbarger transfer from elementary special education emotional support teacher to grade one teacher; Mary Stanko, transfer from kindergarten teacher to elementary librarian; Jennifer Peacock, transfer from grade 6 teacher to 5th and 6th grade teacher; Phillip Wyant, elementary music teacher to secondary music teacher; David Wright transfer from secondary special education learning support teacher to secondary social studies dual education/advanced placement teacher; Tristen Buck transfer from elementary special education learning support teacher to elementary special education emotional support teacher; Jessica Rutkoski transfer from elementary special education learning support teacher to kindergarten teacher; Kara Thorp transfer from elementary special education learning support teacher to grade 6 teacher; Sara Stuart grander from elementary special education emotional support teacher to elementary special education learning support teacher; Denise McGranor, secondary special education emotional support teacher to secondary science teacher.
- Resignations — Carol Robbins, retirement as secondary part-time food service technician effective June 2; Marcia Myrter, retirement as a part-time secondary food service technician effective June 2; Gregory Williams retirement as full-time day shift elementary custodial position effective Aug. 8, Jessica Komonczi, resignation as assistant yearbook advisor; Joanne McCracken, retirement as a full-time secondary personal care assistant; James Gillingham retirement as elementary technologist and Cynthia Ott retirement as full-time secondary PCA.
- Approve the following summer programs — Extended School Year through the special education department, summer school for the junior-senior high school, Summer Academy for grades K-11, Early Start Program for 1-6th grades and the summer food service program.
- Approve the request by Mid-State Madness U12 Softball to use the elementary school field for practices.
- Approve the following agreements, cooperative agreement with Mount Aloysius for the College in High School program and the Dual Credit Affiliation Agreement with Penn State DuBois.