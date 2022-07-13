Clearfield Revitalization Corp. is partnering with downtown Clearfield businesses to celebrate the Clearfield Girls’ Softball Team on their first ever state title.
Residents are invited to support Clearfield’s first ever girls’ state champion softball team on Tuesday, July 19 at Lower Witmer Park at p.m. for a meet and greet with the Clearfield Girls Softball team and their coaches.
DJ Chris Roxs will provide the music, Paulie & Co. Ice Cream truck will be on site also.
Jim’s Sports Center has designed a commemorative t-shirt that will be available for purchase starting this Friday. The cost of the t-shirt is $15 with $5 being donated to the Girls’ Softball Booster Club.
For more information call 814-765-6000.