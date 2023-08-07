The Clearfield Hobby Garden Club has announced the winners of the annual flower show held July 29, 2023 at the Expo II building.
All of the 88 entries were judged by April Albright of Bonnie’s Greenhouse. People’s choice was voted upon by visitors to the show.
Pat Smith of Curwensville took prizes for Best of Show ($50 sponsored by Bert Robbins of Olanta in memory of Millie Mayersy) and the People’s Choice award ($25 sponsored by April Albright of Bonnie’s Greenhouse in memory of Bonnie Harding).
The complete list of prizes and winners:
Horticulture prizes
Tea Rose –1st, Darlene Jury of Clearfield; 2nd, Duane Test of Curwensville; 3rd, Betty Test of Curwensville
Other Rose –1st, Darlene Jury; 2nd, Duane Test
Zinnia –1st, Richard Mitchell of Glen Richey; 2nd, Bert Robbins of Olanta; 3rd, Lois Mitchell of Glen Richey
Dahlia –1st, Duane Test
Lily –1st, Duane Test; 2nd, Lois Mitchell; 3rd, Donna Porter of West Decatur
Hydrangea –1st, Duane Test
Themed Classes
Non-Flowering Hanging Basket –No Entries sponsored by Donna Porter in memory of Paul & Esther Long
Flowering Hanging Basket –1st place by Hobby Garden Club, won by Linda Schultz of Clearfield; 2, Pat Smith; 3rd, Cindy Barbara of Clearfield
Basket of Flowers –1st place by Donna Porter in memory of Bill Porter won by Duane Test; 2nd, Darlene Jury
Blue/Purple arrangement –1st place by The Welch Family in memory of Robert & Janet Welch won by Duane Test
Pink and/or blue arrangement –1st place by Sam and Kathy Mosier in memory of E.A. Harshberger, won by Shelley Spanogle of Clearfield; 2nd Duane Test; 3rd, Darlene Jury
African Violet –by Janis DeStefano in memory of Michael and Matilda DeStefano won by Julie Hunsinger of Clearfield; 2nd, Linnie Potter of Clearfield
Yellow & Orange arrangement –by Duane & Betty Test in memory of sister, Sally Barrett won by Pat Smith; 2nd, Lois Mitchell; 3rd Linda Schultz
Red, White and Blue arrangement –by Richard & Lois Mitchell and Suzette Smith in memory of loved ones won by Duane Test; 2nd, Kathy Graham of Clearfield; 3rd, Lois Mitchell
Arrangement of Vegetables –by Hobby Garden Club in honor of Dottie Crissman for all her hard work creating flower shows won by Duane Test
Succulents –by Audrey Welch Brobst in memory of Edith Rowles Puza won by Richard Mitchell; 2nd, Kathy Mosier of Curwensville; 3rd, Lily Stockwell of Clearfield
Miniature Arrangement –by Gwen McCullough in memory of Shirley Mahlon won by Kathy Graham; 2nd, Duane Test; 3rd, Shelley Spanogle
Wildflower Arrangement –by Elaine Russell in memory of Gerald and Ruth Bressler won by Lois Mitchell; 2nd, Duane Test; 3rd, Richard Mitchell
Flowering Potted Plant –by Gwen McCullough in memory of Shirley Mahlon won by Cindy Barbara; 2nd, Wayne Witherow of Glen Richey; 3rd, Linda Schultz
Mixed Arrangement –by Hobby Garden Club in honor of Jean Harshberger won by Linda Schultz; 2nd, Duane Test
Dried Flower Arrangement –by Hobby Garden Club in honor of Marie Henchbarger won by Darlene Jury; 2nd, Duane Test; 3rd, Kathy Graham
White Flower Arrangement –by Lynn Robbins in memory of James and Cartha Robbins won by Pat Smith (People’s Choice); 2nd, Duane Test; 3rd, Shelley Spanogle
Variety of Flowers & Plants –by Kathy Graham in memory of Nancy Fye won by Pat Smith (Best of Show); 2nd, Kathy Graham
All Green Arrangement –by Hobby Garden Club won by Shelley Spanogle; 2nd, Duane Test
Non-Flowering Potted Plant –by Hobby Garden Club won by Linda Schultz; 2nd, Darlene Jury; 3rd, Bert Robbins
Single Flower with Greens –by Duane and Betty Test in honor of David, Scott, Heather and Emma won by Richard Mitchell; 2nd, Duane Test; 3rd, Lois Mitchell
Arrangement Depicting Theme “Growing the Future” –by Joe and Brenda Rumfola in memory of Lois Rougeaux won by Linda Schultz
Children’s Class
Potted Plant –by Darlene Jury won by Peyton Robbins of Olanta; 2nd, Madelyn Stockwell of Clearfield
Vegetable arrangement –by Bert Robbins won by Peyton Robbins; 2nd, Madelyn Stockwell
Wildflowers –by Shirley Evans won by Peyton Robbins; 2nd, Madelyn Stockwell
Special thanks to our sponsors, designers, the Clearfield County Fair board and all the members for putting in so much hard work to make this show a success.