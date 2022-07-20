FRENCHVILLE — Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority at its recent meeting learned its engineer is continuing to coordinate with the state Department of Community and Economic Development and Moody and Associates as needed for the Eden and well projects.
The authoritiy’s engineer was also present at the meeting.
There will be a pre-bid meeting for the well project held at the authority office on Aug. 1, and opening of the bids for that project will occur on Aug. 9. The Eden water line extension project is still under construction.
The authority is a vendor for the LIHWAP program, which will allow water customers who are having difficulty paying their past due bill to apply for assistance through the program. Those applications can be obtained from the water authority office or from the Clearfield County assistance office.
The authority received full payment from Progressive Insurance for the replacement of a fire hydrant due to a motor vehicle accident that occurred in March of this year. All bills were approved and paid to date.
There were eight board members and the authorities operator present at the meeting.
The next regular monthly meeting is set for Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.