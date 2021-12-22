FRENCHVILLE — Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority’s monthly meeting was held Dec. 21 at the authority’s office in Frenchville.
There were eight board members, the plant operator, one visitor and the authority’s engineer present at the meeting. The engineer gave an update on the Eden water line project and well project.
Bid openings for Eden extension project took place on Oct. 21. The state Department of Environmental Protection will be awarding the contract at the beginning of 2022. Permits were approved for the new tank and pump station and demolition of the existing pump station. Permits are required and will need approval for the construction of the two PRVs.
Grant funds have been received for reimbursements for the Eden project. All easements for the project have been recorded at the Clearfield County Courthouse. Copies will be kept on file at the authority’s office. As for the well project, the authority’s engineer is continuing to coordinate with the state Department of Community and Economic Development as needed.
A pre-drilling plan will be submitted to DEP. Public water supply and well permits will be obtained.
A locked payment drop box is available at the Goshen Township building. Payments will be collected on a weekly basis. All bills were approved and paid to date. The next regular monthly meeting is set for Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at 777 Frenchville Rd., Frenchville.