FRENCHVILLE — Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority at its recent meeting heard from its engineer that the authority is continuing to coordinate with the state Department of Community and Economic Development and Moody and Associates as needed for the Eden and well projects.
The authority is awaiting a tank and pump station for the Eden extension project before it is up and running. And regarding the well project, the well has been drilled but it is not yet in use until it is tested and permitted.
The authority purchased a 2022 utility bed pickup truck.
The boil water advisory for Karthaus customers has been lifted as of Jan. 16.
The authority hired a full time operator trainee in November of 2022. He has been attending required classes and is expected to complete the classes in early March.
A $5 water rate increase will be reflected in the February billing cycle.
The next meeting is scheduled Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at 777 Frenchville Rd. in Frenchville.