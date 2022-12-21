FRENCHVILLE — Covington-Karthaus-Girard Area Authority at its regular meeting was updated on the Eden project.
The authority’s engineer is continuing to coordinate with the state Department of Community and Economic Development and Moody and Associates as needed for the Eden and well projects. Hold Drilling began construction of the new well on Dec. 20 and is expected to complete it by Dec. 28.
The authority will apply for a Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program grant for upgrades to the water system. Documents for the grant application were signed by the board chairman and the application will be submitted by Dec. 21.
The authority will also be purchasing a 2022 F250 pickup truck.
Effective Jan. 1, 2023 there will be a $5 rate increase on water bills. The rate increase will be reflected on the Feb. 2023 billing cycle. Tap fees will also be increased an additional $300 for 3/4-inch and 1-inch taps, and $500 for the 2-inch tap.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at 777 Frenchville Rd., Frenchville.