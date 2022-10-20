FRENCHVILLE – The engineer for Covington-Karthaus-Girard Area Authority is continuing to coordinate with the state Dept. of Community and Economic Development and Moody and Associates as needed for the Eden and well projects.
Regarding the well project, motions were made to award the bid for drilling of the new well to Holt Drilling.
Effective Jan. 1, 2023 there will be a $5 rate increase on water bills. The rate increase will be reflected on the February 2023 billing cycle.
Also, tap fees will be increased $300 more for 3/4-inch and 1-inch taps, and $500 more for a 2-inch tap. Lines are expected to be flushed starting Oct. 24.
The authority is a vendor for the LIHEAP program, which will allow water customers who are having difficulty paying their past due bill to apply for assistance through the program. Those applications can be obtained from the water authority office or the Clearfield County Assistance office.
LIHWAP program will be ending on Oct. 28 due to funding almost depleted. If any customer wants to fill out an application for LIHWAP, they must have that application to the LIHWAP office by Oct. 28 or it will not be accepted.
The next meeting is scheduled Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at 777 Frenchville Rd., Frenchville.