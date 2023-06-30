DuBOIS — The City of DuBois on June 22 in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas filed preliminary objections to Sandy Township’s complaint to seek a stay in the consolidation process with the city.
On June 1, township supervisors filed the complaint as a result of charges filed on March 20 against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts, and the subsequent “financial uncertainty” within the neighboring municipality.
Suplizio, 63, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the city after being charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
The township, according to the complaint, still intends to move forward with the consolidation and “not subvert the will of the voters.” However, first the township wants the criminal investigation and forensic audit to resolve the uncertainties of the city’s finances.
Solicitor Toni Cherry, at this week’s council meeting, said she filed the preliminary objections on behalf of the City of DuBois because they find the complaint to be without merit in many areas.
Count I
Lack of Subject Matter Jurisdiction
According to a certified copy of the city’s preliminary objections, the township’s actions set forth in their complaint requests the court exercise equity jurisdiction allegedly to stay the results of a referendum question that was certified on Nov. 18, 2021 — more than 18 months before the township filed the complaint requesting the court to act upon the referendum. That referendum question was initiated, not by the city or the township, but by the electors of both municipalities on petitions prepared and circulated by individual residents of both municipalities and was approved by electors in both municipalities in the general election of November 2021.
Under the provisions of the Municipal Consolidation or Merger Act, Act of 1994, all proceedings are governed by statute and the court has no jurisdiction to intervene in this matter, the objection states. It also notes that the supervisors and the city unanimously approved a consolidation agreement as required by the Act at their joint board meeting on Nov. 7, 2022.
Count II
Strike inclusion of scandalous and impertinent matter
The city also filed preliminary objections in the form of a motion to strike pursuant to Pa. R.C.P. 1028(a)(2) for inclusion of scandalous and impertinent matter.
“The township made allegations that have not yet been proven,” said Cherry at this week’s meeting. “They (allegations) have nothing to do with whether or not the court has the power to invoke equity jurisdiction and nothing to do with whether Sandy Township has the right to ask to delay the consolidation process, which is regulated by the statute and provides a very clear schedule of when things might be accomplished. And for that reason we asked it to be struck.”
Thirdly, we filed preliminary objections based on what we believe to be a violation of 1 0 2 8 85 raising a lack of capacity to sue on San Jude township’s. Part that the section 7 33 A one of the municipal consolidation or Merger Act and Section 7 41 provides for court review if a resident of either municipality comes before the court and the action that the court can take is to move the case along, to move the consolidation along and to force the acceptance of the plan.
Count III
Raising lack of capacity to sue
Thirdly, the city filed preliminary objections based on what they believe to be a violation of Pa. R.C.P. 1028 (a)(5) raising a lack of capacity to sue on Sandy Township’s part. Section 733 (a)(1) of the Municipal Consolidation or Merger Act and Section 741 of the Act provides for court review if a resident of either municipality comes before the court and the action that the court can take is to move the consolidation along and to force the acceptance of the plan, said Cherry.
The city, in its objection, requests that the township’s complaint be dismissed because it lacks standing to bring this action before the court.
During the public comment portion of the council’s meeting this week, resident Jennifer Jackson questioned why Cherry was authorized to defend the city in the township’s lawsuit.
“... I don’t really understand, there was only $26,000 I guess left in the budget,” said Jackson. “Is that all the more we have to pay her (Cherry) or are we going to be moving funds around? I mean are we capping what we’re fighting or not?”
In response, Cherry said the city is fighting it because they want to cut it short.
“We do not want to engage in lengthy litigation,” said Cherry. “That’s why we didn’t answer it, we filed preliminary objections and our hope is that we will be able to strike it at that point and then we can all move on.”