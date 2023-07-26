Do you have a special church-related event for publication on the Church Page? The Progress will publish your event at no charge ONE time per event on the Thursday prior to the event date, or the one closest to a registration or order deadline. Deadline for all Church Page submission is Tuesday at noon.
Submissions my be submitted by email to news@theprogressnews.com; by mail to The Progress; c/o Church News; P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830; or by dropping it off in person Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 236 E. Market St. in Downtown Clearfield.