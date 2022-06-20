Name me some great flavor combinations. Did you say tomato and basil, coconut and pineapple or apples and cinnamon? What about chocolate and peanut butter?
In my household that duo is a favorite with everyone but me. Try as I might I am not a peanut butter lover but everyone else in my family is. My husband is currently going through withdrawal because his beloved creamy Jif peanut butter is not available. He doesn’t like the crunch variety, so he is just going to have to wait to make a peanut butter sandwich.
Recently, I wanted to make a dessert with those flavors. I have shared my recipe for Cup of Joe Cake — a rich chocolate cake that my husband likes best topped with peanut butter frosting. But I made that cake for our Memorial Day picnic dessert so I didn’t want to make it again.
It was then I remembered these bars that were great when my son was in grade school and would come home from school on a Thursday night and say, “Mom, I need to bring something to donate to the bake sale tomorrow.”
These bars have a texture similar to a brownie and are filled with the flavors of peanut butter and chocolate. They go together quickly, bake in 30 minutes and the best part is you put the topping on while the bars are hot. They of course have to cool so that the topping firms up, but in less than an hour you have something that is both baked and frosted.
If your family likes chocolate and peanut butter I can only guess they would enjoy these. They would also be perfect to bring to a potluck, a backyard barbecue, a family reunion or anywhere where you need to bring a quick dessert.
If you are like me you have all of the ingredients in the refrigerator or on the pantry shelf. If you don’t have milk chocolate chips you can substitute dark chocolate or semisweet chocolate chips
Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
1 cup creamy or crunchy peanut butter
6 tablespoons butter
1 cup granulated sugar
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon
1 11.5-ounce package milk chocolate chips, divided
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, cream together the peanut butter and butter until well incorporated. Beat in the sugar, eggs and vanilla extract. Add in the flour and salt and stir to combine.
Add 3/4 cup chocolate chips to the batter and spread into an ungreased 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned.
Remove the pan from the oven and scatter the remaining one cup of chocolate chips on top. Let stand for five minutes or until the chips are shiny.
Spread the chocolate evenly over the top of the bars. Allow to cool completely before cutting into bars.