A group of children playing near Cherry Street on Friday evening alerted local officials about a structure fire that ultimately saved a resident’s life.
A young man named “Cooper” and a group of children were outside playing when Cooper saw smoke coming from an apartment building, Chief Andrew Smith of the Clearfield Fire Department said.
The building was located between 102 S. 4th St. and 401 E. Cherry St.
Smith said Cooper and some of the other children began yelling that there was a fire. Cooper’s father heard them and called 911 at approximately 8:30 p.m.
A woman was in the second floor of the apartment and firefighters were able to remove her from the building without incident.
Smith said the resident was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for an evaluation as a precaution.
The fire started in the 1st floor apartment. Smith said the 1st floor apartment was vacant but a tenant was in the process of moving into it.
Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to contact the Clearfield Borough Police Department.
It is unknown if the building was equipped with smoke alarms, Smith said.
Due to the quick response, the fire was contained to a single room in the first floor apartment. Damage is estimated to be about $60,000, which includes fire damage to the room and smoke damage throughout the building.
Smith thanked all neighbors in the area who alerted authorities to the fire and said their quick actions allowed the fire department to keep the fire contained to one room.
“They made very short minutes count,” Smith said.
Smith also reminded residents that whenever there is a fire, the public must remain behind the barricades for their own safety.
Responding to the fire were Clearfield Vol. Fire Dept., Lawrence Township No. 1, Hyde Fire Company, Rescue Hose and Ladder of Curwensville, BJW Fire Police and the Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township police departments.