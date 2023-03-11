Yesterday was Daniel Bell of Clearfield’s last day as chief public defender of Clearfield County after more than 25 years of service.
Bell grew up in Clearfield, graduating from Clearfield High School and Penn State University before going on to law school at Ohio Northern University.
After graduation he returned to Clearfield. After working in private practice, he began working full-time in the public defender’s office in July of 1997.
Bell said he enjoyed working in the public defender’s office because it allowed him to focus largely on criminal law.
Although it is busy, hard work, he liked the variety of the job.
“Every day is a new day,” Bell said.
The public defender’s office represents defendants who are charged with crimes who don’t have the financial resources to hire an attorney themselves.
It is the job of the public defender’s office to help people who find themselves in a difficult situation, Bell said.
“We are here to help people out who are in trouble,” Bell said.
Since he’s started, Bell said things have changed substantially. He said in the past dozen years or so, the office began to see a significant uptick in the number of drug-related arrests in the area.
He said the office went from representing roughly 800 clients a year to roughly 1,200 last year.
And the cases are more complicated as well. People who are charged with drug crimes often have other charges against them as well, Bell said. Plus there are a lot of collateral consequences for defendants, such as professional licensing, suspensions, etc.
Since he’s started in the public defender’s office, Bell said he has worked with a lot of good people and said he is going to miss the people in the office the most.
“I’ve been lucky to be surrounded by so many good attorneys and support staff,” Bell said. “I’m going to miss everybody.”
Bell said although he is leaving the public defender’s office, he isn’t retiring. He said he has taken a job as an attorney with another government agency in the area and will be remaining in Clearfield.