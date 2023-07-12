CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough held a special meeting on Monday, detailing what they hope to tackle within the borough in upcoming years.
The meeting was attended by several guests, including Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representatives Dean Bull and Mark Schultz, and state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield/Cambria.
“What we’re hoping to do here within this municipality is hone in on safety and accessibility within the borough,” said Council President Pierce Sanute. “With the bridge remaining closed, we would like to highlight some of the spots here that we believe to be great assets to the borough, and could do with some repairing and revisions.”
A presentation was given, detailing exactly what and where things needed to be done. Sanute highlighted five streets in particular.
Walton, Presqueisle, Rowland, McGuirk and Gertrude Streets were the streets highlighted as target areas; however, PennDOT only has jurisdiction over Walton Street.
“Since Walton Street is a state street, (PennDOT) can go in and do things with it. With the new Snappy’s coming in, they’re going to need to put in a turning lane,” Bull said, “Given that everything with that project goes as planned, this new lane will be going in, the curb will have to be adjusted, and when the curb is adjusted, the sidewalks will be adjusted too.”
While PennDOT cannot take care of the streets and sidewalks on the other four streets, council can determine which of those streets take priority, and PennDOT can assist council with the finding of grants and funding to help the borough complete its respective projects.
“Some of the funding available for you all here with these side streets are ARC grants, as well as some TASA grants and LTAP funding,” Bull said. “We can help you get a grant writer and get you to the point where you can be eligible for this funding. Some of it is a match basis, but that shouldn’t be much of a problem.”
Because funding can be accessed in a timely manner, council is planning to take on the mission of making its sidewalks as safe and accessible as they can be, as early as next summer.