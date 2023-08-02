CHESTER HILL — In the midst of the Clearfield County Fair, Chester Hill held its own summer shindig in the form of the second annual National Night Out at the Chester Hill Borough building.
Running from the hours of 5 to 8 p.m., the National Night Out celebration had over fifty vendors, food trucks and educational demonstrations on hand to provide fun and information to all who attended.
There was also a DJ on hand to play some throwback tunes to those enjoying the celebration.
Chester Hill Borough Council President Pierce Sanute was pleased with the turnout of the Night Out and hopes to expand on it next year.
“I know it’s fair week up in Clearfield, but the turnout we have here is unbelievable,” Sanute remarked. “We’ve had a bunch of vendors, quality food trucks and stands and a great turnout.”
Sanute continued, “Hopefully next year we can attract even more vendors and make this an even larger event for the community.”
Despite the competition from the fair, Chester Hill was still able to procure a successful event with a good turnout.