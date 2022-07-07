CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough will play host to the first annual National Night Out Chester Hill on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The event will be held at the Chester Hill Borough building grounds, open to the public from 6-8 p.m.
National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promoted police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. NNO began in 1984. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods have hosted block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more. More information about NNO can be found at their website, natw.org.
Chester Hill’s NNO is being organized by Josh Woods, Jerry Leese, and Pierce Sanute. Participating groups already committed to attending include police, fire personnel, EMS, county organizations, businesses, and churches.
The borough has secured a disc jockey to provide music, and have several demonstrations and active participation events, such as vehicles tours, DUI, texting, and seat belt simulators, wildlife and game exhibits, and food.
Any area business, organization, or institution interested in participating can register and get more information by calling 814-233-2570. The area public and area groups are invited to attend.