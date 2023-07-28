CHESTER HILL — Many people know the first week in August as Clearfield County Fair week across Progressland, however, Chester Hill Borough is holding a celebration of its own during this coming week as well.
National Night Out at Chester Hill is entering its second year and Borough Council President Pierce Sanute couldn’t be more excited about the event.
At July’s borough council meeting, Sanute said, “We’ve had a number of great successes in our community lately and give the success of last year’s event, this year’s National Night Out is looking good too.”
He continued, “We’re all really excited for it here.”
This year’s Night Out will attract over 40 organizations, including gift and craft vendors, food trucks, entertainment and events for everyone of all ages to enjoy.
Some of the entertainment this year will include wrestling matches put on by local wresting organization, Asylum Pro Wrestling, along with educational displays and programs being put on by local fire companies and EMS organizations.
One featured program at the Night Out will be a demonstration given by Penelec. Penelec will be bringing its new electrical safety trailer to the event to show the public both visible and hidden dangers of electricity, regarding downed wires or poles.
Some of the food vendors and food trucks that will be in attendance will be Myla’s Lemonade, Tammy’s Bakery, Karri’s Confections, Get Pork’d BBQ and many more.
The event will be on August 1, and will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Chester Hill Borough building.