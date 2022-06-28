CHERRY TREE — A Cherry Tree man was killed on Saturday after the tractor he was operating rolled down an embankment.
Ebensburg-based state police reported trooper were dispatched at 2:54 p.m. on June 25 to the 200-block of Shepherd Road in Susquehanna Township, Cambria County, for a report of a deceased male trapped under a tractor. Upon arrival, troopers found that Eckenrode was underneath the machine that had rolled down an embankment.
Assisting on scene were the Cambria County Coroner’s office, Hastings EMS and Hope Vol. Fire Co. of Northern Cambria.