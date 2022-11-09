Cody Clair Fye, 24, of Weedville, who is accused of attempting to meet an underage girl for sex, had charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing yesterday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
Fye is charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-person less than 16-years-old — felonies of the first degree; two counts of aggravated indecent assault-victim less than 16-years-old — felony of the second degree; criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree; and two counts of indecent assault-victim less than 16-years-old — misdemeanor of the second degree.
Fye was also originally charged with and unlawful contact with a minor — felony of the first degree, but that charge was dismissed.
Fye was represented by attorney Robbie Taylor of Brookville. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.
According to records, Clearfield Borough Police responded to the skate park at the Clearfield Driving Park to meet with members of 814Predhunters. The group had set up a decoy profile of a 15-year-old girl on social media sites on the internet and a member of the group said Fye had sent sexually explicit messages to a decoy and tried to meet her at the skate park to have sex with her.
Fye was transported to the police station where he admitted to trying to meet a 15-year-old for sex.
Fye also said he is currently on probation in Elk County for a similar incident.
Bail had been set at $75,000 monetary but it was lowered to $35,000 monetary at the preliminary hearing. Bail was not posted and he remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail, according to court documents.