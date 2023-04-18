The Clearfield Area Board of School Directors likely will need to fill eight teaching positions plus a school psychologist position before the start of the next school year.
Five of them are hard to fill special education teachers, Superintendent Terry Struble said at Monday night’s school board committee meetings.
In addition to the five special education teaching positions, the district needs to fill an elementary music teacher position, and a high school Spanish teacher position. It also needs to find a school psychologist position.
And there is possibly another teaching position that would need to be filled, depending on what the district’s needs are for special education, Struble said.
Struble said finding special education teachers is difficult but he said finding an elementary music teacher and a Spanish teacher could be almost as difficult.
Many of the openings came about due to teachers leaving and special education teachers transferring to open regular teaching positions.
On Monday night’s agenda, four special education teachers are transferring to regular teaching positions.
David Wright is transferring from secondary special education learning support teacher to high school social studies dual enrollment/advanced placement teacher.
Jessica Rutkowski is transferring from elementary special education learning support teacher to kindergarten teacher.
Kara Thorp is transferring from elementary special education learning support teacher to grade 6 teacher.
And Denise McGranor is transferring from, secondary special education emotional support teacher to secondary science teacher.
And Struble said there is another special education teacher who previously announced she is leaving the district giving them a total of five special education teacher openings.
In other personnel business, Philip Wyant is transferring from elementary music teacher to secondary music teacher effective Aug, 21. Last month Bison Band Director and secondary music teacher Raymond Mandell announced he is retiring at the end of the school year.
Wyant currently is the assistant band director.
Struble the band director position would be posted in a day or two and the school board would likely fill the band director position next month.