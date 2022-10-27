BELLEFONTE — Centre County Board of Elections reminds registered voters that Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot. The deadline to return the ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.
If returning your ballot to the election office at the Willowbank building, the office will remain open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
If using a Centre County drop box, the secure ballot drop boxes will close at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. This is an adjustment from previous elections due to amendments to the pre-canvassing and canvassing requirements approved in Act 88 of 2022.
The board encourages voters to return their ballots as soon as possible to allow time for preparing ballots for the pre-canvass process.