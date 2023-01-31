BELLEFONTE — Centre County Conservation District is now accepting orders for its annual Tree Seedling Sale. Proceeds of the sale are used to sponsor environmental education programs including the annual Centre County Envirothon.
Seedling varieties include Norway Spruce, Serbian Spruce, Austrian Pine, Eastern White Pine, Hornbeam (Ironwood), Spicebush and Sweet Gum. Trees are sold in bundles of 10 bare-rooted seedlings.
Fruit tree varieties include an Apple Tree Package: Freedom and Liberty (one each for pollination); Pear Tree Package: Bartlett and Potomac (one each for pollination); Apricot Tree Package: Harcot and Harogem (one each for pollination); Cherry Tree Package: Kristin and Rainier (one each for pollination); and Messina Peach. The fruit trees are bare root averaging four to six feet in height.
For an order form, visit the Centre County Conservation District website at www.centrecountypa.gov/conservation or call 814-355-6817. Order forms and payment must be received before March 3.