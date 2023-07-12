BOALSBURG — The Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Ave., in Boalsburg beginning at 7 p.m.
Codie Eash will speak on “The Lutheran Seminary in the Battle of Gettysburg.” Eash is the Director or Education and Museum Operations at the Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center in Gettysburg.
This July 1 – 3 marked the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. During the battle on July 1, 1863, the seminary became a focal point of action on the first day of battle. The seminary gave its name to the now iconic Seminary Ridge, where the line of battle of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia was formed for the later actions on the second and third days of the battle. The headquarters of commanding General Robert E. Lee was established in a stone cottage across the northwest Cashtown Road.
160 years ago, events in the United States were turbulent, uncertain, nationalistic, and full of terror.
All members and anyone interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Central PA CWRT Vice President Jim Bloom at 814-880-7138